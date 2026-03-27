Cambodian gang member known as Two-Face sentenced to 180 months in prison for federal weapons charge

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Acting U.S. Attorney John G.E. Marck announced 439 new cases filed against 440 individuals in immigration and border security matters between March 20 and March 26 in the Southern District of Texas.

The district filed 187 criminal complaints for illegal entry and charged another 236 people with felony reentry after prior removal. Most of these individuals have prior felony convictions, including narcotics, violent crime, and immigration offenses. The cases also include charges against 12 people allegedly involved in human smuggling, with the remaining cases involving other immigration crimes and firearms.

In addition to the new cases, a judge ordered Savin Seng, an admitted gang member from Cambodia known as "Two-Face," to serve 180 months in federal prison. Seng was convicted of being an illegal alien in possession of a weapon linked to the shooting death of a woman in the Telferner community outside Victoria on Oct. 3, 2025.

Authorities found the female victim deceased from a gunshot wound to the head. The shooter left his cell phone at the scene, which contained an image of Seng holding a Glock pistol with an extended magazine. A witness also identified Seng as the murder suspect.

Law enforcement located Seng less than a mile from the scene with a loaded Glock 17 9mm pistol and a loaded 31-round extended magazine in his shorts.

Seng illegally entered the United States as a child and never held lawful immigration status. Court documents allege a judge ordered him removed as an aggravated felon in April 2016, but he was not physically removed. Seng had an active arrest warrant from 2022 for another homicide in Los Angeles, California. He admitted he possessed many guns while remaining in the United States illegally.

Authorities also found six of the newly charged individuals in and around the McAllen area this week. According to a criminal complaint, authorities discovered Honduran national Jose Roberto Serrano-Miranda near Relampago after he had been removed from the United States in September 2025. The charges allege Serrano-Miranda has prior convictions for domestic assault, bodily injury, aggravated assault, and strangulation.

Five others are allegedly from Mexico. A criminal complaint alleges Ruben Davila-Trujillo and Daniel Eduardo Munoz-Najar were removed in January and February. Jose Manuel Gomez-Jimenez and Loreto Hernandez De Loera had both been ordered removed from the country in June 2025. De Loera has multiple convictions for driving under the influence and a felony driving while intoxicated. The others have prior convictions for various drug offenses, according to the allegations. Ricardo Josue Gutierrez had also allegedly been previously removed and has a prior conviction for the transportation or harboring of illegal aliens.

If convicted of illegal reentry, all six face up to 20 years in federal prison.

These cases are part of Operation Take Back America, a Department of Justice initiative. Multiple federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies supported the investigations, including Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Border Patrol, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the FBI.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas represents 43 counties and more than nine million people.

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