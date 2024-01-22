Blue Bell's Cinnamon Twist hits the shelves Monday

A new Blue Bell Ice Cream flavor is hitting stores beginning Monday and this flavor has a new twist on it.

The newest flavor, Cinnamon Twist, is said to have hints of brown sugar and cinnamon combined with cinnamon bun dough pieces and cinnamon icing swirls all wrapped in their creamy ice cream, according to a press release from Blue Bell.

“We have put a twist on a popular pastry by turning it into a great-tasting ice cream,”

said Joe Robertson, executive director of advertising and marketing for Blue Bell. “The

perfect cinnamon twist has a soft, almost gooey texture. The cinnamon bun dough

pieces in our new Cinnamon Twist Ice Cream capture this perfectly. And the delicious

cinnamon icing swirl complements the ice cream and tasty dough pieces. It is a sweet

twist our fans will enjoy.”

The new flavor will be available in half-gallon and pint sizes, but only for a limited time!

In case you didn't know, Blue Bell Creameries was founded in 1907 in the Texas town of

Brenham, just south of College Station. Blue Bell is a top-selling ice cream company in the US despite the fact that it is only sold in 23 states.