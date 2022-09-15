Watch Now
Blue Bell rings in the fall season with its new Salted Caramel Brownie ice cream

Posted at 4:21 PM, Sep 15, 2022
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Fall is upon us, but here in Texas we still need to keep cool. Maybe that's why we spend so much time in the freezer section at H-E-B?

So, to help out, Blue Bell is giving us yet another reason to hit those cooler aisles and pick up a new flavor. The new, limited-edition Salted Caramel Brownie will be on the shelves soon in half gallon and pint sizes.

“Our new Salted Caramel Brownie Ice Cream is the perfect flavor to usher in the cooler temperatures. There are big chunks of soft brownies in every bite." said Carl Breed, general sales manager for Blue Bell. "The caramel swirl has a hint of salt, and it complements the chocolate brownies perfectly.”

For more information about Blue Bell and for a complete list of products now available in stores visit www.bluebell.com.

