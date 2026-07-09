Blue Bell launches Chocolate Lava Cake ice cream for a limited time

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — So Blue Bell just announced something that's going to make your sweet tooth very, very happy. They're rolling out Chocolate Lava Cake Ice Cream, and honestly, the timing couldn't be better - it's National Ice Cream Month, people!

Here's the deal: This isn't just vanilla ice cream with some chocolate thrown in. We're talking smooth vanilla ice cream packed with actual chocolate cake pieces, chocolate sundae sauce, and - get this - a dark chocolate fudge swirl running through it. It's basically like having dessert within your dessert.

John Neal Robinson, Blue Bell's general sales manager, put it perfectly: "Chocolate is the star of any great lava cake, so it was important for us to create a rich, indulgent chocolate flavor in every bite." And from the sound of it, they absolutely nailed that brief.

The flavor hit stores today, which is pretty perfect timing since National Ice Cream Day is coming up on July 19th. Fun fact - President Reagan made July National Ice Cream Month back in 1984. Thanks, Ronnie.

Now here's the catch - this is a limited-time thing. You can grab it in half gallon or pint sizes, but don't sleep on it because when Blue Bell says limited time, they mean it.

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