Austin woman charged in a failed scheme to smuggle her 8-year-old child into the United States by bus

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Mexican national residing in Austin has been charged for her role in a failed attempt to have a stranger smuggle her 8-year-old child into the United States, Acting U.S. Attorney John G.E. Marck announced.

Nanzy Rodriguez-Sanchez made her initial appearance in Laredo federal court and will remain in custody pending a detention hearing May 7.

Co-conspirators Jesus Luciano, 34, of Austin, and Mexican national Maribel Jaimes-Hernandez, 27, were previously charged for their roles in the scheme. The charges allege all three participated in a plan to smuggle Rodriguez-Sanchez’s minor child into the United States.

On Oct. 2, 2025, Luciano allegedly attempted to bring the minor into the country by bus in exchange for $5,000. According to the allegations, Luciano was a stranger to the child.

The complaint alleges Luciano provided a birth certificate and claimed the child as his own, but authorities later determined the document belonged to another child. Jaimes-Hernandez allegedly provided the birth certificate in exchange for $1,000 to facilitate the smuggling attempt.

If convicted, Rodriguez-Sanchez and Jaimes-Hernandez face up to 10 years in federal prison for their respective roles, as well as a possible $250,000 maximum fine. Luciano previously pleaded guilty and could also receive up to 10 years.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement - Homeland Security Investigations and Customs and Border Protection conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Manuel A. Cardenas Jr. is prosecuting the case.

The case is part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide Department of Justice initiative aimed at addressing illegal immigration, eliminating cartels and transnational criminal organizations, and protecting communities from violent crime.

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