Alamo podcast wins national history award for preservation and storytelling

The Alamo's official podcast, "Stories Bigger Than Texas," has been named a 2026 Award of Excellence winner by the American Association for State and Local History's Leadership in History Awards.

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LISTEN TO THE PODCAST HERE OR ON SPOTIFY

Stories Bigger Than Texas

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The AASLH Leadership in History Awards are considered the most prestigious recognition for achievement in the preservation and interpretation of state and local history. Winning projects must demonstrate scholarly credentials, expert reviews, community impact, and proven efforts to make history accessible.

"Stories Bigger Than Texas" launched in September 2023 and has released nearly 140 episodes. Topics range from the Alamo's 300-year history and the progression of the $700 million Alamo Plan to newly acquired artifacts in the Alamo's collection.

"The Leadership in History award is a testament to teamwork: the experts who share their time and knowledge, our Alamo leadership's steadfast support, and of course our loyal listeners here in Texas and all around the world," Emily Baucum said.

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KRIS 6 News

Watch KRIS 6's 4 part series about the Alamo:

PART 1 | PART 2 | PART 3 | PART 4

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Baucum is the host of "Stories Bigger Than Texas" and the Alamo's Associate Director of Public Relations.

The Alamo credited the Texas Historical Commission, the Daughters of the Republic of Texas, and The Texas Center at Schreiner University for providing expert reviews that supported the winning entry.

This year, AASLH conferred 42 national awards honoring people, projects, exhibits, and publications. The awards program was initiated in 1945 to establish and encourage standards of excellence in the collection, preservation, and interpretation of state and local history throughout the United States.

The podcast previously won 3 national awards: 2 Communicator Awards and 1 Davey Award.

New episodes are released weekly on Thursday mornings and are available on the Alamo's website, YouTube, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

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