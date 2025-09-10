Abbott seeks stronger oversight of hemp products; retailers face license loss for violations

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order today directing the Department of State Health Services (DSHS), the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC), and the Department of Public Safety (DPS) to take immediate steps to shield children from hemp-derived products while respecting federal law and protecting responsible adults’ liberties.

The move follows the Texas Legislature’s failure to pass a bill that would have banned sales of certain hemp products to customers under 21. “Texas will not wait when it comes to protecting children and families,” Abbott said, adding that the order fills an urgent gap until lawmakers can adopt a comprehensive regulatory framework like that proposed in House Bill 309.

Key directives in the executive order include:

An immediate ban on sales of hemp-derived products to minors and a requirement that retailers verify government-issued photo ID at point of sale; retailers who fail to comply could lose their license.

A DSHS review of existing rules with an eye toward stronger testing and labeling standards, higher licensing fees to support enforcement, and improved recordkeeping for agency oversight.

Increased coordination and enforcement statewide by DSHS, TABC and DPS, working with local law enforcement.

A directed study by TABC, DSHS, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service and other agencies on a comprehensive regulatory model similar to HB 309 that would create a safer, more transparent, and enforceable system while preserving adult access.



Why it matters Hemp-derived products — including many CBD goods — remain federally legal under the federal farm law when they meet certain THC limits, but states have broad authority to regulate sales, labeling and age restrictions. Abbott’s order aims to reduce youth access now through executive action, while producing policy recommendations and regulatory changes that could be adopted by the Legislature later.

Retailers should expect immediate enforcement activity and should begin checking IDs and reviewing inventory, labeling, testing documentation, and recordkeeping practices. Parents and schools will likely see stepped-up compliance checks and enforcement in neighborhoods and at retail outlets. Industry groups may push back or seek clarification on implementation; legal challenges are possible if parties dispute the scope of state authority or enforcement mechanisms.

Agencies named in the order will announce timelines and enforcement guidance; the mandated study will inform whether Texas pursues a statutory regulatory framework mirroring HB 309. Lawmakers retain the ability to pass comprehensive legislation that could codify or alter the measures in the order.

