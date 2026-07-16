Abbott announces $3.248 billion shipyard at Port of Brownsville set to create 10,000 jobs

Gov. Greg Abbott announced Thursday that Saronic Technologies will build what is expected to become the largest shipyard in the United States at the Port of Brownsville.

The facility, called "Port Alpha," will specialize in manufacturing medium- and large-class autonomous and autonomy-capable vessels. The project represents a capital investment of $3.248 billion and is expected to create 10,000 jobs in South Texas.

Abbott made the announcement from Saronic Technologies' Austin headquarters.

"Today marks history with the announcement of the most advanced shipyard in the entire world," Abbott said. "When this shipyard gets fully built out, there will be about 10,000 employees. Saronic is going to be providing about $750 million in annual paychecks to Texans. That's game-changing for the population of Texas."

To support the project, the state extended an $80 million Texas Enterprise Fund grant and a $78,000 Veteran Created Job Bonus to Saronic. The shipyard also qualifies under the Texas Jobs, Energy, Technology, and Innovation program.

Saronic Technologies was founded in Austin in 2022 and focuses on autonomous maritime systems, combining autonomy software with domestic manufacturing capabilities.

"America's maritime future depends on our ability to build again," Saronic Co-Founder and CEO Dino Mavrookas said. "Port Alpha is our commitment to that mission. Built from the ground up to deliver ships at a speed and scale not seen since World War II, this investment is about more than constructing a shipyard. It is about rebuilding the industrial capacity, workforce, and manufacturing advantage required to ensure American maritime leadership for decades to come."

Saronic cited workforce availability, infrastructure readiness, land scale, logistics advantages, and expansion potential as factors in choosing the Port of Brownsville. The company plans to collaborate with the State of Texas, Cameron County, regional technical colleges, and state university systems to develop workforce training and apprenticeship programs.

During his remarks, Abbott also referenced a separate investment from Davie Defense in Galveston, positioning Texas as a leader in American shipbuilding.

State Sen. Adam Hinojosa expressed support for the project.

"This investment is a defining moment for the Port of Brownsville, Cameron County, the entire Rio Grande Valley, and all of Senate District 27," Hinojosa said. "Building the next generation of autonomous maritime technology in South Texas creates opportunity for our communities while helping ensure the United States remains prepared for future challenges."

Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño, Jr. called the investment "a significant milestone for our county," saying the project will strengthen the local economy by creating opportunities for working families, supporting small businesses, and driving long-term regional growth.

Point Isabel Independent School District Superintendent Teri Capistran highlighted the potential impact for students in the Rio Grande Valley.

"By partnering with Saronic, our students will now have the unprecedented opportunity to earn advanced degrees, gain cutting edge skills, and secure high-paying careers right here at home," Capistran said, describing education as "the greatest equalizer that breaks cycles of poverty in families and generations."

Greater Brownsville EDC President and CEO Gilberto Salinas said the Saronic investment is "yet another once-in-a-lifetime project that will significantly change and transform the economic landscape of Brownsville as well as South Texas." Salinas added that Saronic will "inspire the next generation of engineers and young professionals."