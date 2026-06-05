39 migrants rescued from burning tractor-trailer after chase at South Texas checkpoint

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thirty-nine suspected undocumented migrants were rescued from a burning tractor-trailer following a chase Thursday night at a South Texas immigration checkpoint.

A K-9 officer alerted to the trailer around 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the Falfurrias Immigration Checkpoint. Agents directed the driver to secondary inspection, but the driver allegedly ignored instructions and fled, triggering a chase.

Officers from the Texas Department of Public Safety responded and used a device to immobilize the vehicle, damaging the tractor-trailer's tires. The driver continued on until the trailer caught fire.

KTLM

Troopers and agents immediately removed 2 people from the burning semi-truck and arrested them. Officials were then able to open the locked trailer and rescue 39 people believed to be in the country illegally.

All individuals were medically examined before being taken into custody.

KTLM

The incident shut down southbound U.S. 281 for several hours. The road was eventually reopened late Friday morning.

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