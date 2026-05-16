211 charged in immigration and border security crimes in Southern District of Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In the Southern District of Texas, federal authorities charged 211 individuals with immigration and border security-related crimes during the week of May 8 to May 14.

Acting U.S. Attorney John G.E. Marck announced the cases, which reflect a continued focus on illegal entries, repeat offenders, and smuggling networks.

Case Breakdown

49 criminal complaints were filed for illegal entry.

133 individuals face felony illegal reentry charges after prior deportation. Most had previous convictions for narcotics offenses, immigration violations, violent crimes, or other offenses.

26 people were charged in connection with human smuggling.

The remaining cases involve additional immigration violations and firearms charges.

Repeat Offenders Highlighted

Two Mexican nationals recently charged with illegal reentry illustrate the recidivism issue:

German Omar Elbir-Palma was deported in December 2025 but was apprehended again near Escobares. He has prior felony convictions for illegal reentry and domestic assault.

Alejandro Perez-Miramontes was arrested near Hidalgo and also has multiple prior illegal reentry convictions, along with burglary felonies.

Both face up to 20 years in federal prison if convicted on the new charges.

Sentencings this week further underscored enforcement efforts:

Jose Alcantar Esquivel Moreno, a Mexican national previously removed multiple times, received 54 months. He had a prior conviction for aggravated assault-family violence.

Esequiel Rueda-Ramirez received 48 months. His criminal history includes evading arrest, drug distribution charges (marijuana and cocaine), and previous illegal reentry.

In Houston, Luis Miguel Sanchez-Martinez was sentenced to 42 months. He had multiple DUI convictions and was first removed in 2020. The court cited his dangerous behavior and disregard for the law.

Coordinated Enforcement

The cases were developed with support from multiple agencies, including ICE Homeland Security Investigations, ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations, U.S. Border Patrol, DEA, FBI, U.S. Marshals Service, and ATF, along with state and local partners.

These prosecutions fall under Operation Take Back America, a nationwide Department of Justice initiative aimed at combating illegal immigration, dismantling cartels and transnational criminal organizations, and protecting communities from violent offenders.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas covers 43 counties, more than 10 million residents, and 44,000 square miles. Assistant U.S. Attorneys from the district’s seven divisions — Houston, Galveston, Victoria, Corpus Christi, Brownsville, McAllen, and Laredo — handled the cases.