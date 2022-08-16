2022-23 Texas hunting and fishing licenses on sale now

A new hunting season is here in Texas and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) wants to remind hunters and anglers to purchase their new licenses for the 2022-23 season. New licenses went on sale on Monday according to a press release from the WPWD.

Texans annually purchase more than 2.7 million hunting and fishing licenses. Funds from licenses sales go directly to conservation efforts and recreational opportunites.

A variety of licenses can be purchases throught the TPWD website, by phone at 1-800-895-4248 during regular business hours or in person at more than 1,800 retailers across the state.

This year, Texas residents can purchase a digital Super Combo license that will authorize digital tagging of harvested deer, turkey and oversized red drum.

The digital license option is available through online purchase only when licenses go on sale Aug. 15. A digital license holder will not receive a printed license or tags but must keep their digital license available while in the field. The license can be viewed through the TPWD Outdoor Annual and My Texas Hunt Harvest (MTHH) mobile apps.

TPWD encourages repeat license buyers to use the expedited checkout process, which speeds up re-purchasing the same license bought in recent years.

Customers can access their past and current licenses in several ways:

- An electronic photo of your license

- an emailed receipt of your purchase

- your account in the online license sales system

- via License Lookup in the Outdoor Annual app

- in the My Texas Hunt Harvest app

Hunting and fishing regulations for the 2022-23 season are online at outdoorannual.com, on the Outdoor Annual mobile app.

The mobile app is free, and once downloaded, works without internet connectivity making it easy for hunters and anglers to view regulations in even the most remote locations. Other features include license lookup, location-based functionality such as “Hunting Seasons and Regulations by Location,” “Where to Fish,” and more.

