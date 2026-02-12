20 alleged Free Money gang members charged in federal racketeering indictment

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Federal prosecutors have charged 20 alleged members and associates of Houston's Free Money gang with racketeering conspiracy, murder, attempted murder, robbery, and drug offenses in an 18-count superseding indictment unsealed Tuesday, according to a press release from the United States Department of Justice.

The violent street gang used intimidation and violence to control territory in Houston, conducting drive-by shootings against rival gang members and financing operations through drug trafficking and robberies, according to court documents.

"This twenty-defendant indictment alleges that the Free Money gang terrorized the streets of Houston with drive-by and calculated shootings, often in public places like grocery store parking lots, putting countless lives in danger," Assistant Attorney General A. Tysen Duva said.

The indictment details several specific incidents of violence allegedly carried out by gang members.

On June 24, 2022, surveillance video captured defendants Terry Ardoin, 24, and Travonte Ardoin, 28, following a Chevrolet Equinox into a shopping center parking lot in broad daylight. When the driver returned to the vehicle after entering a nearby store, the video showed the Ardoins exiting their vehicle wearing masks and opening fire on both individuals. Multiple rounds struck the passenger compartment, killing the passenger.

Free Money members were indiscriminate in their attacks on rivals. On Aug. 3, 2022, defendant Shakeil Anderson, 23, and other gang members allegedly drove past and shot repeatedly into the home of a perceived rival gang member's grandmother.

The gang financed gun purchases and supported jailed members through robberies and drug sales. On June 3, 2024, defendant Walter Tolbert, 21, and other Free Money members allegedly robbed a pawn store at gunpoint, stealing jewelry, Sony PlayStations and money.

On Aug. 14, 2022, 12 defendants allegedly planned to rob a rival gang's drug stash house during a Free Money meeting where they vowed to "kill and do everything they needed to do" to steal drugs and money, even knowing the house was likely occupied. Law enforcement stopped the home invasion while the suspects were driving to the location. During the police chase, Travonte Ardoin threw a gun from his car window.

The gang also allegedly trafficked crack cocaine, cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana. Defendant Orlando Calloway, 52, allegedly supplied crack cocaine to the gang by cooking cocaine they ordered.

"The indictment unsealed yesterday alleges that the Free Money gang engaged in a campaign of robbery, drug trafficking, and armed violence to intimidate their rivals and terrorize the people of Houston," U.S. Attorney Nicholas Ganjei said. "That ends now."

Acting Special Agent in Charge Jason Hudson of the FBI Houston Field Office said the coordinated arrests were the result of years-long investigations.

"The sheer number of murders and shootings these individuals are suspected of freely carrying out for years, and the level of indiscriminate violence they're accused of executing is alarming," Hudson said.

The FBI and Houston Police Department conducted the investigation with assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Texas Department of Public Safety.

The case is part of the Criminal Division's Violent Crime Initiative to prosecute violent crimes in Houston through partnership between federal prosecutors and local law enforcement agencies.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!