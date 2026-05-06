$1.7M mansion seized in drug money laundering case

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A home acquired with drug proceeds and used to launder money has been forfeited to the United States.

U.S. District Judge Fernando Rodriguez Jr. approved the final order of forfeiture after concluding the property was acquired with drug proceeds and involved money laundering activities. No unaddressed claims to the property had been filed.

Acting U.S. Attorney John G.E. Marck announced the forfeiture.

Authorities identified a major cocaine supplier linked to multiple cartels. The forfeiture action indicated thousands of kilograms of cocaine had been imported from Mexico into the United States for distribution in several states, including California, Nevada, North Carolina, Indiana, and Florida.

According to court filings, the mansion was purchased with proceeds from drug trafficking activities, which were also used to make substantial improvements, including the construction of a pool, a pool house, and a full renovation of the residence.

The mansion includes 6 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, and more than 6,900 square feet and has been appraised at approximately $1.7 million. The property will be sold at government auction.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement – Homeland Security Investigations conducted the civil and criminal investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Tyler Foster and Zachary Blackmon handled the civil forfeiture. AUSA Lance Watt is prosecuting the related criminal case.

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