T.G. Allen Elementary School families recieve meat distribution from a local organization

Fish for Life, an organization investing in the lives of at-risk youth hosted its 3rd annual meat distribution project. This year 70 families received 10 pounds of ground venison.

“Families, even working families struggle to meet the food needs of their children and their families and if we’re supporting education, then if the kids aren’t well fed, they won’t learn,” said Kimberly Moore, a board member for Fish for Life.

Moore said during the year they do what they can to help communities and schools across the Coastal Bend.

“They have food pantries, so they donate meat to help families throughout the year and other social service agencies,” said Moore. “If we see a need we’ll try and meet it.”

This time T.G. Allen Elementary School families are having their needs addressed.

Jennifer Perez, the Principal of T.G. Allen volunteered to personally deliver meat to her students and their families.

“We have a parent liaison that works closely with a lot of our families, and she knows who might need some extra help,” said Perez. “We just want to give back to whoever might need some help right now.”

With the help of other volunteers. Seven hundred pounds of venison meat was equally distributed. Hand delivered to local families.