South Texas girl wins Master Chef Junior with the support of her community

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Rae Barker, a 12-year-old who lives in Oakville can cook just about anything. A talent she said she was born with.

"God gave me the passion to cook,” Barker said. “Really, it's a God-given talent."

A talent she's been perfecting over the years with the help of her family.

"My dad teaches me how to cook deer meat and how to catch my food going fishing and hunting,” Barker added.

The Oakville community has also supported her as well with her cooking competitions.

"They've been supporting me since I started cooking and they helped me, and my little brother get to the American Royale this year,” Barker said.

Barker tells us growing up in Live Oak County gave her the freedom to learn unique skills she could use as a chef. Helping her win several local cooking competitions and even landing a spot on the Master Chef Junior TV show.

"I got to work with Gordon Ramsay's team and that was great, but I also learned different techniques about cooking like liquid measurements,” Barker said.

While on Master Chef Junior, Barker competed against other young cooks. Ultimately, she was named the champion. Taking home a trophy and a dream.

"I'm already planning out my restaurant and I'm working on the recipes and the menu,” Barker said.

You can watch Rae Barker in action as she competes against other junior chefs in master chef junior. The competition is streaming on Hulu.