Solar eclipse mania continues throughout the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Saturday's "Ring of Fire" solar eclipse is bringing out the science nerd in all of us but for physics professor Dr. Jeff Spirko, it's what he does for a living.

"Corpus Christi is the last major city in the U.S. that will get to see this eclipse,” Spirko said.

It's a learning experience Dr. Spirko and members of TAMUCC’S Society of Physics don't want to miss, because it will be sometime before they get another chance like this.

"The next eclipse event for us won't be for the next twenty years. If you want to see it you'll have to travel or wait a while,” Spirko said.

Fellow sky watcher Billy Beckett is also looking forward to looking skyward.

Beckett is the President of the Corpus Christi Astronomical Society so he'll really be savoring this moment in history, but he has some advice for amateur eclipse watchers.

"You must protect your eyes the whole time because the sun will not be completely covered by the moon,” Beckett said.

For any questions about the eclipse, Beckett is your go-to guy. He'll be at Cole Park Saturday answering questions and giving advice to the public.

"Wear your eclipse glasses or use sun oculars or another device that will protect your eyes,” Beckett said.

Corpus Christi has been named one of the best spots in the state to view the eclipse, so city officials have some tips.

That could mean heavier than normal traffic so allow for some extra travel time and if outdoors, don't forget the sunscreen. Finally, and most importantly, don't forget the solar eclipse glasses.