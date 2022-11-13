Sister-Corps, a community relief non-profit organization meets in Port Aransas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A group of about 80 women have spent the last couple of days in Port Aransas.

Leeann Moore, the President of Sister-Corps said they’re serving this community and they’re also celebrating.

“We started here five years ago as a result of Hurricane Harvey and so we came back to celebrate our five-year anniversary,” said Leeann Moore.

Alongside Moore is Sheri Johnson, the Director of Sister-Corps. But they’re not the only two members of this organization.

“We sort of rock some stereotypes about age and gender. We get a lot of work done,” Moore said.

Hard working women who don’t shy away from getting their hands dirty.

“We’ve had the service component, which was making some benches for the city, painting the Farley boats. We did a beach clean-up and a food drive,” Johnson explained.

During their visit, Sister-Corps wanted to work on some projects to beautify the city but also learn a few skills they can use in the future.

Brenda Williams traveled from Tennessee to teach other members basic construction.

“As Sister Corps moves into doing some light construction, we need to train more of our woman to be able to do that,” said Williams.

Sister-Corps donated three benches that will be placed somewhere in the city.

Now they prepare to aid during a disaster.

If you’d like to become a member or donate to this organization, click here.