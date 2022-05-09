Robstown family in need of a new roof getting help from community

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For over a year Augustine Betancourt, a local man in Robstown has taken on different jobs so he can focus on helping his mom. He spoke to KRIS6 News in August 2021. Betancourt shared his struggle in working to provide for his family after losing his father.

The biggest problem is getting the house fixed he said. Guadalupe Betancourt has lived in the same house for over a decade. A blue tarp is all that separates her from the blistering hot sun, strong winds and the rain. Betancourt said he needed to do something about it. Now with the help of the community and donations to their GoFund me page they are one step closer to getting it fixed.

“I won’t have to worry about her calling telling me that she is getting wet when its raining pretty bad and I’m out doing deliveries I have to drop some of them because she needs help moving buckets around. So, it’s going to be a big weight off my shoulders,” said Augustine.

Mrs. Betancourt said fixing the house means a lot to her because her late husband left her the house. Right now, she lives there with her daughter and grandson.

“So now, I’m going to look to get help to fix the entire house and stay here," she said.

Berryman Roofing will be able to fix the roof Monday.