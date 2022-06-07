Rising temperatures increase the need for water conservation

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — It’s getting hotter in the Coastal Bend and one report from the United States Environmental Protection Agency estimates homeowners use 30% to 70% of their water outdoors.

One U.S. Drought Monitor map shows in Texas, Nueces County is shown to be in a moderate drought. The intensity is scaled from no-drought to exceptional-drought. While this comes as good news, it can change.

“Here in Nueces County, we are in a moderate drought which is still a drought situation from our water sheds all the way to city here,” said Gabriel Ramirez, Interim Director for Corpus Christi water.

Ramirez said the combined capacity for Choke Canyon and Lake Corpus Christi is at 43.7% as of June.6th. A drought happens when there is a prolonged period of dry weather and Ramirez tells KRIS 6 News the water shed at Choke Canyon is in a severe drought right now.

“If we don’t get any rainfall at all. We’re looking at the beginning of August possibly end of July to hit that 40% mark,” he said.

The City of Corpus Christi website informs people if the combined reservoir levels are below 40% it has a drought contingency plan that cuts back on water.

“There’s stage one, two and three and there’s an emergency situation below that,” said Ramirez. KRIS 6 News previously reported on each stage of the Drought Contingency Plan.

The United States Environmental Protection Agency research suggest summer’s rising temperatures coincides with rising outdoor water use.

One Corpus Christi family said they want to avoid seeing a spike in their water bill this summer. Julia Delagarza said now that both her daughters are on summer break, they can play outside.

“So, we’re not doing as many loads. We’re also using paper plates, paper cups. Trying not to wash too many dishes,” said Delagarza.

This is why Delagarza said she plans to take her girls, Maddie and Makayla outside to visit the beach instead of staying indoors this summer.

“Instead of playing in the baby pools and letting the water run we come to the beach and let their feet get wet,” she said.

The City of Corpus Christi provides some water conservation tips. Ways you can save water indoors and out.

Click here for the full list.