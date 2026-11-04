Villalobos concedes Texas House District 34 race to Stephanie Guerrero Sáenz

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Republican State Rep. Villalobos has conceded the race for Texas House District 34 to Democratic challenger Stephanie Guerrero Sáenz, ending Villalobos' bid for a second term in Austin.

Villalobos called Guerrero Sáenz to congratulate her after early voting results showed the incumbent trailing by more than 4,000 votes. The Texas Tribune reported the concession as an early Democratic flip in the Texas House Tuesday night.

"The early voting results had me 4,200 votes down," Villalobos told KRIS News. "There's no way I could come back from that on Election Day."

Villalobos said she had already personally called her opponent to congratulate her on heading to Austin.

"We fought really hard for this community and again, it was a tremendous honor," she said.

The concession came shortly before 8:30 p.m., about an hour and a half after polls closed. District 34 includes western Nueces County.

District 34 flips back to Democrats

Villalobos was seeking her first reelection after flipping District 34 for Republicans in 2024. She took office in January 2025.

Guerrero Sáenz, a public school teacher, will now return the seat to Democratic hands.

The pickup comes as Democrats are attempting to make gains in the 150-member Texas House, which Republicans have controlled since 2003. Republicans entered Election Day with 88 seats compared with 62 for Democrats.

Villalobos points to water, public safety

In her election night interview, Villalobos said she knew when she first went to Austin that she might only get one term.

"I had promised to make it the best term this district has ever seen, and I feel like we accomplished that," Villalobos said.

Among the accomplishments she highlighted were funding for Coastal Bend water projects, public education and career and technical education, along with legislation involving child trafficking, foster children and police retirement benefits.

Water became a major part of Villalobos' first term and reelection campaign.

Her campaign says she helped secure $46 million in state support for the region's water system, including the Mary Rhodes Pipeline, and another $4 million for drainage projects in Robstown and Petronila.

During her campaign, Villalobos also advocated for seawater desalination and additional state investment in the Coastal Bend's water infrastructure.

When asked what she believes the district's next representative should prioritize, Villalobos pointed directly to Corpus Christi's ongoing water issues.

"Permanently ban lake releases," she said. "Our drinking water should not be going into the bay for unnecessary reasons."

She also called for money to repair risks associated with the Mary Rhodes Pipeline and state grants to help develop seawater desalination.

"The biggest one is bring home state grant money to build seawater desalination for our community so the next time we're in a drought we have something to drink and we're not on the verge of curtailment," Villalobos said.

Villalobos also cited a law she authored that eliminated parole eligibility for people convicted of certain human trafficking offenses involving children and disabled Texans. Her campaign says House Bill 2306 passed the Texas House unanimously and took effect Sept. 1, 2025.

"It was an honor"

Despite the loss, Villalobos described representing Corpus Christi in Austin as the "pleasure of a lifetime."

She ended her election-night interview by thanking voters and wishing her opponent well.

"It was an honor being your state representative," Villalobos said.

Guerrero Sáenz' victory represents an important pickup for Texas Democrats as the party attempts to cut into the Republican majority in the Texas House.

Election results remain unofficial until they are canvassed and certified.

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