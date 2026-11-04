Peña, Gonzalez Forrest headed to District 5 runoff

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — David Peña and Merida Gonzalez Forrest are headed to a Dec. 12 runoff election for the Corpus Christi City Council District 5 seat after neither candidate received more than 50% of the vote.

Peña finished on top with 43.77%, receiving 7,386 votes. Gonzalez Forrest received 23.27%, with 3,926 votes.

The two will now face each other directly in December, and both say Corpus Christi’s ongoing water issues will be a major focus.

Peña backs Inner Harbor desalination

Peña said addressing the city's water supply needs to be a priority for the next City Council. He specifically pointed to the proposed Inner Harbor desalination project.

“Water’s got to be a priority. That’s one of the things we’ve been fighting for, and I think the incoming council is going to really push the water issues. We support Inner Harbor desal, and we’re going to make it happen.”

Gonzalez Forrest says residents must come first

Gonzalez Forrest also identified water as a major issue, while tying it to economic development and keeping younger residents in Corpus Christi.

“We have to talk about our water issues. We have to talk about why we aren’t creating better jobs to keep our younger generation here. We have to make sure that we protect our residents. That’s why I’m running for City Council.”

The runoff gives District 5 voters another chance to decide which approach they want represented on the Corpus Christi City Council.

Peña and Gonzalez Forrest will face off in the runoff election Dec. 12.

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