Nueces County marks 10 years of vote centers, giving voters flexibility on Election Day

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Ten years ago, Election Day looked a little different for Nueces County voters.

Back then, voters had to report to their assigned precinct. Today, they can cast their ballot at any vote center across the county — whether that's close to home, close to work, or simply the location with the shortest line.

"People love it. People love that they can just go and pull up the schedule or pull up a Google Map and just go in and vote, where, again, it's just about convenience," said Nueces County Clerk Kara Sands.

Sands says some areas still tend to be busier than others, including Veterans Memorial High School, Flour Bluff, Ethel Eyerly Senior Center and the Island. But if one line is too long, voters can head to another vote center — something Sands says she has done herself.

"I went to go vote at Grant for early voting and there was a long line. I drove to Veterans, long line. So then I went over to Church Unlimited and I got there just in time and there wasn't a line," Sands said.

Sands says the switch to vote centers has not significantly changed how quickly results come in on election night, because polls remain open for anyone who is already in line at 7 p.m. Election Day is Nov. 3.

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