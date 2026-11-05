WATCH: Texas Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa delivers first news conference

Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa held her first news conference following her historic victory on Tuesday.

Hinojosa will be elected the first Democratic governor of Texas in more than 30 years, ousting incumbent Greg Abbott.

See coverage from Hinojosa's projected win in the player above.

Hinojosa will become Texas’ first Latina governor, and the first Democrat to hold the office since Ann Richards in the 1990s.

LIVE UPDATES: Tracking the latest Texas election results, news

Watch the full news conference in the player above.

