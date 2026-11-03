LIVE UPDATES: Tracking the latest 2026 Texas midterm election updates

Texas' 2026 midterm election is underway as multiple important seats are up for grabs, including Governor and U.S. Senate.

Texas voters will also decide on several propositions impacting residents across the state.

The polls are open on Tuesday, November 3, from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. statewide.

Follow results and latest developments in the live thread below:

10 a.m. -

See election day deals and freebies, including rides to the polls here.

9:20 a.m. -

A Baylor University political science professor says Central Texas voters could play a significant role in determining the outcome of several close statewide races. See KXXV's Erin Delahunty's full story on why your vote matters here.

9 a.m. -

Update from Bell County officials: "After the first two hours of Election Day voting, more than 4,350 Bell County voters have checked-in to cast their ballots. That brings the total in-person vote to nearly 85,000. Only three of Bell County's 42 voting sites show any wait at all."

9 a.m. -

Corpus Christi City Council candidate Robert Rocha was hit by a wooden campaign sign that fell at the Deaf and Hard of Hearing Center polling site this morning.

KRIS Neighborhood News reporter Stephanie Molina said an ambulance crew evaluated Rocha at the scene, and he was cleared by EMS.

Rocha is running for the District 3 seat.

8:20 a.m. -

REMINDER: College Heights Assembly of God will not be open for voting on Tuesday, according to Brazos County officials.

8:10 a.m. -

“In the first hour of Election Day voting, more than 2,400 Bell County voters have checked-in to cast their ballot. This means that each of the county's 42 voting sites is averaging a check-in per minute," Bell County officials say.

7:50 a.m. -

Bell County officials say: “More than 1,400 voters have checked-in to cast their ballots in the first 30 minutes of Election Day voting. All 42 of Bell County's voting sites are running without issues.”

7 a.m. -

Polls have officially opened across the state of Texas! Find your polling location across the state here.