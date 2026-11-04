District 4 Corpus Christi City Council race heads to Dec. 12 runoff

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The race for Corpus Christi City Council District 4 isn’t over yet.

Unofficial results show Dan Herrington and Dr. Kristina Nelson advancing to a runoff on Dec. 12.

“Listen, there were 47 candidates in this race overall. I’m honored to be part of the runoff, and I’m looking forward to winning it here in December 12th,” Herrington said.

“Uh, well, you know, it’s exciting. I mean, it’s just a whole another race and I’m feeling really positive about it,” Nelson said.

The runoff also presents voters with a choice on the proposed Inner Harbor desalination plant. In a Corpus Christi Caller-Times candidate questionnaire, Herrington said he fully supports the project. Nelson said she supports seawater desalination as part of a diversified water portfolio, but isn’t prepared to commit to Inner Harbor regardless of cost.

Herrington is a community banker, and Nelson is a licensed professional counselor.

The winner will take the seat held by Councilwoman Kaylynn Paxson, who ran for mayor instead of seeking reelection.

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