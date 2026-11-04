Incumbent Eric Cantu and challenger Robert Rocha are headed to a runoff in the Corpus Christi City Council District 3 race.

Cantu said he plans to take his message back to voters ahead of the runoff.

Corpus Christi City Council District 3 heads to runoff between Cantu and Rocha

"I'm gonna have to go back out there and let the people know the message. Corpus Christi is not for sale. We're not gonna cater to establishment. We're not gonna cater to industry," Cantu said.

Rocha, who responded by text, said he is happy with the results and looks forward to facing Cantu in the runoff.

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