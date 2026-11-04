Corpus Christi City Council District 1 is headed to a runoff after neither candidate secured enough votes to win outright.
Billy Lerma and Tracy McCall will face each other in the runoff. Lerma also competed in the District 1 runoff last year. We do not have a comment.
Corpus Christi City Council District 1 headed to runoff as Lerma, McCall advance
McCall said she is confident she can address Corpus Christi's water crisis.
"My background is in water. I understand it. I understand the challenges. I understand the financial risks, and I'm not going to put that on the voters," McCall said.
This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.