Corpus Christi City Council District 1 is headed to a runoff after neither candidate secured enough votes to win outright.

Billy Lerma and Tracy McCall will face each other in the runoff. Lerma also competed in the District 1 runoff last year. We do not have a comment.

Corpus Christi City Council District 1 headed to runoff as Lerma, McCall advance

McCall said she is confident she can address Corpus Christi's water crisis.

"My background is in water. I understand it. I understand the challenges. I understand the financial risks, and I'm not going to put that on the voters," McCall said.

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