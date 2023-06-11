People in the Coastal Bend stay cool as summer heat rolls in.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This weekend has been a hot one. So hot that the National Weather Service put a heat advisory into effect yesterday and today.

“We’re actually from San Antonio but we come down to the Coast as soon it gets hot outside,” John Julaton said.

Julaton and his friends drove over two hours to try and cool off.

“It’s been really hot lately so why not go to the beach,” Mikaela Johnson said.

This group came prepared. Like many others packing the beach.

“We’re really just trying to stay in the shade away from the sun and drink water,” Johnson said.

For young Matthew Rodriguez a hot day is best spent at home or in the neighborhood.

“My friend Niko and Arlo, we’ll have water guns and that’s what we’ll do to cool off,” Rodriguez said.

Instead of doing that. Matthew’s grandma, Elizabeth Olson, decided to bring the kids to one of the city’s public swimming pools.

“I haven’t been to Collier pool in ages. I used to come as a kid, but I haven’t been here in a while,” Olson said. “We had some trouble finding it, but we found it.”

While outside, the National Weather Service wants to remind everyone to drink plenty of water, wear light-colored and loose clothing, and use sunscreen.