People celebrate Juneteenth in the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Juneteenth has a unique history in Corpus Christi. Letrice Donaldson, Assistant Professor of History at the Island University tells us she learned a few new things when she moved here from out of state.

“When Juneteenth or the Day of Jubilee began in Texas in Corpus Christi in particular it lasted for 7 days rather than a single day,” Donaldson said.

Donaldson said celebrating Juneteenth isn’t just for the African American community but for everyone. That’s why it means a lot to have community engagement.

“It is a culmination of the end of a war as well as the celebration of the end of an institution that enslaved and held in bondage over 400 years,” Donaldson said.

It commemorates the end of slavery in the United States and symbolizes the ongoing fight for freedom and equality.

“In fact, every Juneteenth celebration since it became a national holiday always concludes with an educational component,” Donaldson said.

For many it’s all about learning about Texas history.

“I hadn’t heard of Juneteenth before so over the last 2 to 3 years, it’s all been very new to me,” Renita Newton said.

Newton who works at Texas A&M Corpus Christi said learning about the significance behind June 19th has been very enlightening and liberating.

“We celebrate through our music, through song and dance. Just really highlighting the rich things that we bring to this community and over the world,” Newton said.

In Corpus Christi,festivities kicked off on June 9th.

The celebration will continue tomorrow with theTexas Association of Black Personnel in Higher Education hosting an event.