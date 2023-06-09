The purpose of Juneteenth, and the celebrations being held in the Coastal Bend.

Juneteenth is the commemoration of the end of slavery in the United States.

On June 19, 1865, African Americans in Texas were told they were free, they were the last group to receive the news.

In 2021 President Joe Biden made Juneteenth a federal holiday.

“It’s like us becoming a part of history,” Simone Sanders, President of The Texas Association of Black Personnel in Higher Education Corpus Christi.

The TABPHE is kicking off Juneteenth by offering 10 days of Jubilee & Juneteenth festival through June 19.

“We start celebrating the 10 days it took General Gordon Granger to land in Galveston,” Sanders said.

Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when union soldiers brought the news of freedom to the enslaved black people in Galveston, two months after the confederacy had surrendered.

This was about two and a half years after the emancipation proclamation freed slaves in the southern states.

Sanders told us she wants the Coastal Bend to know Juneteenth is about more than just history.

“It’s about celebrating everything you went through the past year, businesses, organizations, it’s about all of that,” Sanders said.

Sanders said its for everyone in the Coastal Bend to push forward as one and celebrate through upcoming festivities.





June 9: Juneteenth Kickoff at Nueces Brewing Co. from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

June 11: Sunday Service in memory of Rev. Carrington at Brooks AME Worship Center

June 12: Healthy South Texas Mobile Medical Unit. Free Diabetes screenings from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Oveal Williams Senior Center parking lot

June 13: Healthy South Texas Mobile Medical Unit. Free Diabetes screenings from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Del Mar College Heritage Campus at the Harvin Center.

June 13: Recognition and Management of Anxiety and Depression in the African American community lecture from speaker Mrs. Mirakal McGill. This event will be held at Del Mar College Heritage Campus at the Harvin Center from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

June 14: Diabetes Education Course at CC Public Health Dept. from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free lunch, free health screenings, and free glucose meter and strips will be provided.

June 15: Healthy South Texas Mobile Medical Unit will provide free Diabetes Health screenings from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Walmart Supercenter Greenwood parking lot

June 16: 10th Annual Black & White Dance and Comedy Show at Crystal Reception Hall, Ste. C3. For tickets, call 361-510-0123, 361-549-5196, or 361-658-7226.



June 17: Corpus Christi Juneteenth Festival kicks off at Water's Edge Park from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.