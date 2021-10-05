Watch
One in three families experiencing a diaper shortage

One in three families is experiencing a diaper shortage, according to recent statistics compiled by the National Diaper Bank Network.
Posted at 5:14 AM, Oct 05, 2021
Experts say that number likely increased during the pandemic, which continues to disrupt the global supply chain.

That caused manufacturers to increase prices, putting a strain on families struggling to get by and causing a diaper shortage at stores nationwide.

One Coastal Bend mom says she spends close to $30 for a box of 200 and goes through about 10 diapers a day.

"I would definitely switch brands if I found something less expensive or switch to cloth diapers which I really don't want to," says Meaghan Brown. "But it is what it is."

Brown says that she has seen well-stocked shelves of diapers at her local store.

H-E-B representatives say they're not experiencing shortages and are keeping up with customers buying trends.

