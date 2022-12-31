New Years can trigger certain emotions for recovering addicts.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The American Addictions Center estimates 1-in-8 adults struggle with both drug and alcohol use disorders.

William Grimes has been struggling with drug addiction for several years now. He tells Action 10 News that staying sober around the holidays is a challenge.

"You hear it with alcoholism a lot but not on the drug side of things. Once an addict always an addict,” Grimes said.

He said being around family can be a trigger for those in recovery.

"I’m not worried about relapsing but it's at a point where I don't want to set myself up,” Grimes explained.

Selina Lopez Hinojosa agrees that the holidays can test your sobriety. She has spent the last 20 years battling addiction and dedicates her time helping others do the same.

"There's so many triggers. When I say triggers, it can be people, place, situations that cause you to think about your vices,” Hinojosa said.

Hinojosa said she understands how difficult it is to get sober and stay sober.

"It's important to let others know about your sobriety (and) when it's time to excuse myself from certain situations, " Jonathan Hayward, director of Adult Mental Health Services at the Coastal Plains Community Center said. " Wrap yourself with people who know your plan and people who want to see you obtain your goal." .

If you’re hosting a New Year's Eve house party, there are ways to make it sobriety friendly by serving drinks only at a certain time or looking into making mocktails.

List of local resources:

Coastal Plains Community Center

200 Marriott Dr.

Portland, TX

361-777-3991

Toll Free: 1-888-819-5312

Crisis Hotline: 1-800-841-6467

Outreach, Screening, Assessment and Referral (OSAR)

Centralized intake number: 1-800-813-1233

Coastal Plains Community Center’s intake number: 361-358-8000

United Connections Counseling

201 E. Main St

Alice, TX

361-661-1060

Cenikor Treatment Center

5501 McBride Ln

Corpus Christi, TX

1-888-236-4567

