RESULTS ARE IN| Kirkpatrick vs. Pena: Race for Kleberg County Sheriff

KLEBERG COUNTY, Tx — Last week, early voters in Kleberg County told KRIS 6 that the big race in the area was the Sheriff’s Race.

Incumbent Sheriff Richard Kirkpatrick was running for re-election as a Republican against Democratic candidate Danny Pena.

Both candidates have several years of experience in law enforcement.

Sheriff Richard Kirkpatrick will be the next Kleberg County Sheriff and will serve for the next four years.

Other big races were for Kleberg County Commissioners for Precinct 1 and Precinct 3.

Incumbent Republican candidate David Rosse was running against Democratic candidate Andy Gonzalez.

David Rosse will oversee the Ricardo area.

Incumbent Republican candidate Jerry Martinez is running against Democratic candidate Roy Cantu.

Jerry Martinez won the seat for Kleberg County Commissioner Precinct 3 and will oversee the Riviera area.

Results for the Kleberg County Sheriff race are:

Richard Kirkpatrick: 5059

Danny Pena: 4535

Results for the Kleberg County Commissioners for Precinct 1 are:

David Rosse: 1418

Andy Gonzalez: 1216

Results for the Kleberg County Commissioners for Precinct 3 are:

Jerry Martinez: 1655

Roy Cantu: 1332

