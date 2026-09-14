Nine candidates vie for Corpus Christi Mayor as water crisis tops voter concerns

Corpus Christi voters will elect a new mayor on November 3, 2026, in a pivotal race that will shape the city’s direction for the next two years. With nine candidates on the ballot and every City Council seat also up for election, the outcome will determine who leads the city through some of its most pressing challenges.

The dominant issue is water. After years of drought that pushed reservoirs to critically low levels, the city still faces questions about long-term supply reliability, the future of the controversial Inner Harbor desalination project, fairness between residential and industrial water users, and how to balance growth with affordability and environmental protection. A citizen-led “Fair Water” measure is also on the ballot.

Beyond water, the next mayor will confront infrastructure needs (especially streets and drainage), public safety and pension pressures, housing and homelessness, neighborhood quality-of-life concerns, and ongoing questions of transparency and accountability at City Hall following recent political turbulence.

KRIS 6

MAYORAL CANDIDATES:

Kaylynn Paxson

David Ainsworth Sr.

Paulette M. Guajardo

Gil Hernandez

Chelise Hyatt

Davian N. Gomez

John Calkusic

Anna Marie Hernandez

Dave Heasley

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!