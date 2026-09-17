Early voting and voter registration guide for Nueces County and the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With the November 3, 2026 general election approaching, voters in Nueces County (Corpus Christi area) and surrounding Coastal Bend counties have several important deadlines to keep in mind. Here's what you need to know about registering to vote and casting your ballot early.

Key Dates to Remember



Mark your calendar for these critical deadlines:

Last day to register to vote: Monday, October 5, 2026

Early voting period: Monday, October 19 through Friday, October 30, 2026

Last day to apply for mail-in ballot: Friday, October 23, 2026

Election Day: Tuesday, November 3, 2026 (polls typically open 7 a.m.–7 p.m.)

Voter Registration: Are You Ready?

Texas doesn't offer same-day registration, so getting registered ahead of time is crucial. You're eligible to register if you meet these requirements:

U.S. citizen and county resident

At least 17 years and 10 months old (must be 18 by Election Day)

Not currently serving a sentence for a felony conviction

Not declared mentally incapacitated by a court

How to Register

While Texas doesn't have fully online registration, the process is straightforward:

Complete the application online at VoteTexas.gov or the Texas Secretary of State website

Print, sign, and mail the completed form to your county voter registrar

Alternative locations: Pick up applications at county offices, post offices, libraries, DPS offices, and high schools

You can also register when applying for or renewing your Texas driver's license.

Nueces County Registration Office

Kevin Kieschnick, Voter Registrar

901 Leopard St., Suite 102, Corpus Christi, TX 78401

Phone: (361) 888-0404

Hours: Monday–Friday, 8 a.m.–5 p.m.

Check Your Registration Status

Already registered but want to confirm? Use the official "Am I Registered?" tool at teamrv-mvp.sos.texas.gov/MVP/mvp.do or VoteTexas.gov. You can search by name, date of birth, county, driver's license, or voter unique identifier (VUID).

Need to update your name or address? Do it online at Texas.gov if you have your VUID, or submit a new application. Remember: updates must be completed by October 5 for the November election.

Early Voting: No Excuse Needed

Texas makes early voting available to all registered voters—no excuse required. This convenient option runs for nearly two weeks before Election Day.

Nueces County Early Voting

While specific locations and hours are posted closer to each election, common early voting sites have included:

Nueces County Courthouse (main location), 901 Leopard St.

Del Mar College

Texas A&M University–Corpus Christi

Various high schools and community centers

Senior centers and other accessible locations

For the most current list of locations and hours, visit nuecesco.com or contact the Elections Department at (361) 888-0580.

Voting by Mail: Limited Eligibility

Unlike early voting, mail-in ballots are only available to specific groups:



Voters age 65 or older on Election Day

Those with a disability or sickness preventing poll appearance

Voters expecting to be absent from the county during the election period

Those confined in jail but otherwise eligible to vote

Women expecting to give birth within three weeks of the election

Nueces County Mail-in Ballot Information

Kara Sands, County Clerk/Elections Department

P.O. Box 2627, Corpus Christi, TX 78403

Phone: (361) 888-0580 or (361) 888-0385

Email: VoteByMail@nuecescountytx.gov

Remember: If you email your application, the original signed copy must follow within four business days.

Surrounding Coastal Bend Counties

The same state rules and deadlines apply throughout the region:

San Patricio County: Elections Administration, 410 W. Market St., Sinton, TX 78387; (361) 364-6121

Kleberg County: County Clerk/Early Voting Annex, around 720 E. King Ave., Kingsville; (361) 595-8548

Aransas County: Elections & Voter Registration Office, 602 E. Concho St., Rockport

Don't Forget Your ID

Texas requires acceptable photo identification for in-person voting. If you don't have an acceptable photo ID, you may use a supporting form of ID along with a Reasonable Impediment Declaration in limited cases. Full details are available at VoteTexas.gov.

Stay Informed

For the most up-to-date information on voting locations, sample ballots, and any schedule changes:



Statewide: VoteTexas.gov

Nueces County: nuecesco.com

Texas Secretary of State: sos.state.tx.us/elections

Helpline: 1-800-252-8683

Voting is both a right and a responsibility. By registering early and taking advantage of the extended early voting period, you can ensure your voice is heard in the November 3, 2026 general election. Don't wait—check your registration status today and make your plan to vote.

Always verify the latest information with official sources, as schedules and locations may be updated closer to the election.

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