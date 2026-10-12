Corpus Christi voters to decide Nov. 3 whether to renew Crime Control District sales tax for a decade

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi voters will decide Nov. 3 whether to continue a sales tax that provides millions of dollars each year for police officers, equipment and crime-prevention programs.

Proposition A on the Nov. 3 ballot asks voters whether the Corpus Christi Crime Control and Prevention District, along with its dedicated sales tax, should continue for another 10 years.

Proposition A does not create a new tax. The district is funded through an existing one-eighth-cent, or 0.125%, local sales tax. A vote in favor would continue the tax already being collected.

What does the money pay for?

The Crime Control and Prevention District generates approximately $9 million to more than $11 million annually, depending on sales tax collections.

That funding supports 78 sworn police officer positions as well as police vehicles, equipment, technology and infrastructure.

That includes items such as body cameras, in-car video systems, Tasers, drones and e-bikes.

The money also supports several crime reduction and prevention initiatives, including Bike Patrol, the K-9 Unit, Directed Patrol, Traffic Safety and Crime Prevention Specialists.

Some of the revenue also goes toward community outreach efforts such as National Night Out, the Police Athletic League, Police Explorers, anti-bullying campaigns, safety inspections and active-shooter preparedness.

How is the money overseen?

The Crime Control and Prevention District has a Board of Directors appointed by the Corpus Christi City Council, with one member appointed by each council member.

The board is responsible for developing and managing the district's budget, while the money is maintained separately from the city's general fund.

City Council can approve or reject the board's proposed budget but cannot unilaterally amend it.

A brief history

The district dates back nearly three decades. Voters first approved it in 1997, with the tax taking effect in 1998. It was renewed for five years in 2002, followed by 10-year renewals in 2007 and 2016.

The current authorization is scheduled to expire April 1, 2027.

What happens if Proposition A fails?

If voters reject Proposition A, the existing sales tax and the dedicated funding it generates would end after the current authorization expires.

The city has a contingency plan to move some police officer positions supported by the district into the city's general fund. However, the dedicated sales-tax revenue used for the district's officers, equipment and programs would no longer be available.

What's on the ballot?

The ballot will present voters with the following question:

PROPOSITION A — CONTINUATION OF CORPUS CHRISTI CRIME CONTROL AND PREVENTION DISTRICT

Whether the Corpus Christi Crime Control and Prevention District should be continued for ten years and the crime control and prevention district sales tax should be continued for ten years.

Voters will choose For or Against the proposition on Nov. 3.

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