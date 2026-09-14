Corpus Christi at-large City Council races draw 15 candidates amid water crisis debate

Fifteen candidates are competing for three at-large Corpus Christi City Council seats on the November 3, 2026, ballot, with water supply, industrial fairness, and City Hall accountability emerging as the defining issues of the race.

All nine council seats, including mayor, are up for election this cycle. The crowded at-large field includes incumbents Mark Scott and Carolyn Vaughn, along with business owners, retirees, and first-time candidates.

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Water supply and the desalination debate

The dominant issue is water. After years of drought left reservoirs critically low, the City Council voted 5-3 in early September 2026 to reject a major seawater desalination plant planned for the Inner Harbor — the second time the council has turned down the project.

The roughly $979 million project was designed to produce about 30 million gallons per day of drought-proof drinking water, with potential for expansion, and had already advanced through permitting and partial design.

Supporters, including some incumbents and the pro-desalination Coastal Bend Coalition PAC, argue the city urgently needs new supply to protect residents, support industry, and enable economic growth. They point to available state loans, potential federal funding, and the risk of emergency restrictions or lost investment without action.

Opponents cite the high cost to ratepayers, environmental risks to Corpus Christi Bay from brine discharge — including possible low-oxygen dead zones and impacts on marine life — and concerns about the Inner Harbor and Hillcrest location. Many say they support desalination in principle but prefer alternatives such as different sites, brackish groundwater projects, or regional partnerships.

The issue has become a central litmus test for at-large candidates. Scott has been a strong backer of the Inner Harbor project. Vaughn has expressed support for desalination done "the right way" with better environmental safeguards and cost controls. A PAC has endorsed a slate that includes Scott, Scott F. Corliss, and Merida Nardone Mendoza around a "Water NOW" message.

The "Fair Water" charter amendment

Closely tied to the supply crisis is the "Fair Water" charter amendment, which also appears on the November ballot after petitioners gathered more than 12,000 signatures.

The measure would end a long-standing program that allows large industrial users — primarily refineries and chemical plants — to pay a flat fee to avoid drought surcharges and certain conservation rules. Supporters say residents have unfairly shouldered costs and restrictions while industry benefits. Opponents warn the change could raise costs in ways that affect jobs and the local economy.

City Hall turmoil and accountability concerns

Governance concerns are also shaping the race. Mayor Paulette Guajardo was suspended for 30 days in 2026 after a council tribunal found her guilty on charges related to a $2 million tax-incentive deal for a hotel project, including allegations involving perjury and misconduct. The episode, along with related board shake-ups and lawsuits, has fueled broader debates about transparency, ethics, and trust in City Hall.

Voters are also weighing candidates' positions on infrastructure priorities — especially streets and drainage — as well as public safety, housing, homelessness, and economic development.

The outcome of the at-large races will help determine whether the next council revives or permanently shelves the Inner Harbor desalination project, how it balances residential and industrial water costs, and how it works to rebuild public confidence in local government.

Early voting runs October 19–30. Election Day is November 3.

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