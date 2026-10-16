CCRTA makes voting easier with free bus rides on key election days

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Getting to the polls just got easier—and free. The Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority (CCRTA) is providing fare-free rides for anyone traveling to or from voting locations on two key dates: Monday, October 19 (the first day of early voting) and Tuesday, November 3 (Election Day).

Riders simply need to tell their bus operator that they are going to or coming from voting. That’s it. No proof of voter registration, identification, or destination is required.

The free rides apply to all CCRTA services, including:

Fixed-route buses

B-Line Paratransit

Premium services (Express/Park & Ride)

Rural on-demand services

Eligible B-Line Paratransit customers can book their trips through the GoPass mobile app. Note that B-Line and rural on-demand trips generally need to be scheduled at least 24 hours in advance.

To plan your trip, download the free GoPass mobile app. It helps you find routes, check schedules, and locate the nearest stops to voting centers. CCRTA’s website (ccrta.org/vote) also features maps and route information tied to early voting locations.

CCRTA has offered similar fare-free service in past election cycles as part of its effort to reduce transportation barriers to voting. Whether you rely on fixed-route buses or need accessible paratransit service, the agency aims to make sure cost or access doesn’t keep eligible voters from casting their ballots.

Mark your calendar for October 19 and November 3, download the GoPass app, and tell the operator you’re headed to vote. Your ride is free.

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