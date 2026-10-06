2026 Texas Judicial Elections: Full guide to Supreme Court and Criminal Appeals candidates

On November 3, 2026, Texas voters will decide four seats on the all-Republican Texas Supreme Court (the state’s highest civil court) and three seats on the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals (the state’s highest criminal court). These partisan races will shape the interpretation of Texas law on everything from civil disputes and constitutional questions to death-penalty appeals and claims of wrongful conviction. Below is a factual overview of the candidates appearing on the ballot, drawn from official records, candidate backgrounds, and reporting from sources including Ballotpedia, the Texas Tribune, and the Texas Judicial Branch.

Texas Supreme Court

Chief Justice (Place 1)

Incumbent Jimmy Blacklock (Republican) faces Maggie Ellis (Democrat). Blacklock was appointed to the Supreme Court by Gov. Greg Abbott in 2018, elected in subsequent cycles, and elevated to chief justice in January 2025. A Yale Law School graduate, he previously served as Abbott’s general counsel and as an attorney in the Texas Attorney General’s office. He emphasizes originalism and applying the plain text of the Constitution and statutes.

Ellis, a justice on the Third Court of Appeals since January 2025, previously worked as an administrative law judge. She won the Democratic primary decisively and campaigns on reducing politics in the judiciary and expanding access to justice.

Place 2 (Unexpired Term)

This special election fills the seat Blacklock vacated when he became chief justice. James P. Sullivan (Republican), appointed by Abbott in January 2025, is the incumbent. A Rice University and Harvard Law graduate, Sullivan previously served as Abbott’s general counsel and as an assistant solicitor general. He describes his approach as “bold, relentless, conservative judging.”

Challenger Chari Kelly (Democrat) has served on the Third Court of Appeals since 2019. A U.S. Army JAG veteran, former prosecutor, and assistant attorney general, she is board-certified in judicial administration and criminal law. She has authored more than 800 opinions and received strong support in State Bar preference polls.

Place 7

Kyle Hawkins (Republican) was appointed by Abbott in October 2025 to replace retiring Justice Jeffrey Boyd. Hawkins previously served as Texas Solicitor General, counselor to the U.S. Solicitor General, and a law clerk to U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito. He has argued multiple cases before the U.S. Supreme Court.

His opponent, Kristen Hawkins (Democrat) (no relation), is the presiding judge of the 11th District Court in Harris County. Board-certified in civil trial and personal injury law, she was named Tex-ABOTA Jurist of the Year in 2021 and has more than nine years of trial-court experience.

Place 8

Incumbent Brett Busby (Republican) was appointed by Abbott in 2019 and elected to a full term in 2020. A former justice on the 14th Court of Appeals, he is board-certified in civil appellate law, clerked for two U.S. Supreme Court justices, and has taught at the University of Texas School of Law.

Gisela D. Triana (Democrat) has served on the Third Court of Appeals since 2019. She is running to bring additional perspectives to the high court.

Texas Court of Criminal Appeals

Place 3 (Open Seat)

Incumbent Judge Bert Richardson is not seeking re-election. Thomas Smith (Republican) won a contested GOP primary runoff with the endorsement of Attorney General Ken Paxton. A special assistant attorney general, Smith previously worked in Paxton’s Senate office and has appellate experience.

Okey Anyiam (Democrat), a Dallas criminal defense attorney with nearly three decades of practice, emphasizes equal access to justice and adherence to legislative intent. Mark Ash (Libertarian) is also on the ballot.

Place 4

Incumbent Kevin Patrick Yeary (Republican) has served since 2015. A former prosecutor in Bexar, Harris, and Dallas counties and a former briefing attorney for the Court of Criminal Appeals, he is seeking a third term.

Challenger Audra Riley (Democrat) is the judge of Dallas County Criminal District Court No. 3, elected in 2020. She holds a law degree from Thurgood Marshall School of Law.

Place 9 (Open Seat)

John Messinger (Republican) works in the Office of the State Prosecuting Attorney and has argued dozens of cases before intermediate appellate courts and the Court of Criminal Appeals. He won the Republican primary with nearly 69% of the vote.

Holly Taylor (Democrat) previously served as rules attorney for the Court of Criminal Appeals and held senior roles in the Travis County District Attorney’s Office, including work on public integrity, post-conviction matters, and conviction integrity. She has also taught at the University of Texas School of Law.

What’s at Stake

The Texas Supreme Court handles the state’s most significant civil and constitutional cases. The Court of Criminal Appeals has the final word on criminal appeals, including all death-penalty cases. Both courts have been entirely Republican for more than two decades. These 2026 races offer voters the opportunity to retain experienced incumbents or elect new voices with different professional backgrounds—ranging from high-level appellate advocacy and government service to trial-court experience and criminal-defense work.

Voters can find full candidate lists, campaign websites, and additional details on the Texas Secretary of State website or nonpartisan guides such as Ballotpedia. Early voting runs in mid-to-late October, with Election Day on November 3.

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