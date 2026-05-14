U.S. Border Patrol chief Mike Banks resigns amid misconduct allegations

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — U.S. Border Patrol Chief Mike Banks has resigned, ending nearly four decades in federal law enforcement.

Banks is the 5th Homeland Security official to leave the agency since President Trump implemented mass deportation efforts.

"It's just time," Banks said.

His departure comes as allegations swirl that he bragged about hiring sex workers in Colombia and Thailand, among other countries. An investigation into his alleged conduct was later terminated while Kristi Noem oversaw the Department of Homeland Security.

Banks' resignation marks the latest high-profile exit from the Trump administration after several Cabinet-level firings and resignations as the president entered a second year back inside the White House.

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