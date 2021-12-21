Watch
Local man headed home after delivering supplies to Kentucky

Roland De la Rosa delivered a truckload to Mayfield, Ky.
A Kingsville man who collected and delivered supplies to those affected by the tornadoes in Mayfield, Ky., has finished his task there.
Posted at 12:21 PM, Dec 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-21 14:18:54-05

Rolando De la Rosa says after some auto trouble they finally arrived in Mayfield last Saturday night.

De la Rosa says on Monday he began handing out the supplies to those in need in Mayfield's historic downtown area.

He says officials say it will take about 3 years for the community to recover, but are thankful for the outpouring of donations from across the country.

"We have an empty truck and the supplies were handed out yesterday," De la Rosa said. "The residents were overwhelmed with us, they really appreciated our journey that we made all the way down from South Texas and they were so grateful that we were able to make it."

De la Rosa started his trip back to Coastal Bend on Tuesday. We wish him a very safe return.

