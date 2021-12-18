Kingsville man ready to deliver supplies he collected for tornado victims

A Kingsville man will hit the road this weekend for Mayfield, Kentucky.

Rolando De la Rosa decided he wanted to do something to help victims which were hit the hardest by last Friday's wave of deadly tornadoes, so on Monday he began a collection drive.

De la Rosa parked his dump truck in a different location each day this week to collect things such as food, water, clothes, and hygiene products.

As of Friday morning, he says he has enough supplies to completely fill that dump truck and that he'll begin his journey to the disaster zone soon.

“We'd just like to continue to let the residents in the affected areas know that South Texas is on its way,” he said.

De la Rosa loaded the supplies into around 50 bins that a local dentist office donated to him, and he'll also deliver 60 cases of water.