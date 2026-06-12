Facebook, Instagram appear to recover after brief outage

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Facebook and Instagram appeared to be slowly coming back online Friday after users reported widespread outages.

According to Downdetector, a website that tracks online service disruptions, more than 100,000 outage reports were submitted about Facebook at the peak of the disruption. Thousands more were reported about Instagram.

Users reported problems logging in, loading feeds, publishing posts and accessing the apps and websites.

Downdetector reports began declining about an hour after the outage was first reported, suggesting service was gradually being restored.

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