Cleanup continues after devastating Kentucky tornado

WINGO, Kentucky — Search and rescue crews continue to look for dozens of people still missing Tuesday morning after deadly tornadoes hit Kentucky over the weekend.

More than a thousand homes across 18 counties were reduced to rubble in those storms. At least 88 people are dead after tornadoes swept through the Midwest last week, including 74 in Kentucky.

Teams are searching through mountains of rubble in communities ripped apart during the storms.

Anthony Vasquez of Wingo, Ky., says he lost his home and his baby's Christmas presents

"I'm sure we can still have a great Christmas, you know what I mean?" Vasquez said. "But I'm just so grateful that I'll be able to have my son for Christmas."

Officials say they are worried the number of confirmed deaths from the storm will rise as the search intensifies.

State leaders say it could take years for Kentucky to fully recover from the storm.

President Joe Biden has approved federal disaster assistance to help with hardships and suffering and will visit Kentucky on Wednesday to survey the damage.

