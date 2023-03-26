Multiple ducks have been injured at our local parks

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Organizers of an animal rescue said ducks at local parks are being attacked by humans, with disturbing pictures circulating on social media of the wounded birds.

Barnyard Sanctuary told KRIS 6 News that they’ve taken in not just one injured duck but four, with two needing surgery.

Mary Myer-Guzman at Barnyard Sanctuary in Jim Wells County said someone is shooting darts at ducks and leaving them wounded.

The most recent victims were found at Lakeview Park where people who come visit the park expect to find ducks swimming peacefully in the pond.

Donna Watkins has been coming to this park for the last 40 years.

“This is a tradition that I have kept up for my family," Watkins said. "I want them to have good memories and there’s no other place then right here with the birds, the ducks, and turtles.”

Dozens of ducks of different breeds gather here. To them, this is their home.

Watkins said it’s sad to hear these small creatures are being abused.

“It’s really sad and we should have it prosecuted if we want to cross whoever is shooting these animals,” Watkins said.

Barnyard Sanctuary said they called animal control, but they haven’t heard back. For now, people are encouraged to keep an eye out.

Victor Faccio who lives near the park said he’s taking watch.

“I wouldn’t let something like that happen in front of me and I wouldn’t want my kids to see that as well,” Faccio said.

Guzman told us Barnyard Sanctuary and the AMOS Rehabilitation Keep in Port Aransas are working together to help these injured ducks.

If someone finds a duck that has been shot with a dart, she asks for people to call the police or call them.

You can reach Barnyard Sanctuary at (361) 960-9170 or Anew Orgill with AMOS Rehabilitation Keep at (361) 510-7332.