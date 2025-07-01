Migrant farmworker advocacy group reacts to Trump's proposed "temporary pass"

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Trump administration's recent proposal of a "temporary pass" for workers in the agriculture and hospitality business could impact many families in the U.S.

The United States Department of Agriculture Economic Research Service reported that from 2020 to 2022, about 42% of hired crop farmworkers held no proper work authorization documents.

National Migrant and Seasonal Head Start Association, a non-profit organization based in Washington, D.C., is dedicated to advocating for migrant farmworker families.

KRIS 6 News spoke with the organization about Trump’s "temporary pass".

“When we see that the administration is considering creating some kind of temporary relief, we support that and we hope that it's done in a way that is respectful to farm workers, that is respectful to the work that farm workers do in this country,” Cleo Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez, the Executive Director of the organization, explained the importance of the farmworkers’ contribution to the economy.

“If we lose that workforce, and we have to pay other individuals to do that job, the cost of fruits and vegetables in our grocery stores are going to skyrocket," Rodriguez said. Because what we have is, we have workers who are willing to do the job for an affordable price, for an affordable wage.”

Rodriguez said, despite recent immigration operations, farmworkers continue to go to work due to support their families and knowing how essential their job is.

“Maybe they, you know, get nervous on a particular day and won't go, but for the most part, our families are continuing to go to work and continuing to do the work that again nobody wants to do,” Rodriguez said.

