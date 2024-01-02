Mathis plans to bring downtown back to life through their tree revitalization plan

MATHIS, TX — The small city of Mathis is focusing on “growth” figuratively and quite literally.

"We've done some sidewalk improvements and we've had trees plated and those trees haven't done so well,” Parks Director, Paul Pulley said.

A part of the downtown revitalization plan is to maintain the health of trees along Mathis' downtown main street but as Parks Director, Paul Pulley, explains it's been a challenge.

"They are actually very expensive. I think they are about $350 each that we buy to replace and throughout the years we've replaced 7,” Pulley said.

Trying to solve this problem has cost the city of Mathis money and time.

"That’s why we're seeking help from an expert,” Pulley said.

Now, a local expert has signed up to help.

"Erica Tamez reached out to us about doing a project for her master gardening and she selected our downtown district to help us improve our trees and our plants,” Pulley said.

As a Texas Certified Master Gardner, Erica Tamez is working with Texas A&M University and others will be encouraged to join her.

"That’s where there is an opportunity to partner with the city and other community members and that is what we focus on as certified master gardeners,” Tamez said.

Volunteers are expected to begin working this spring. City leaders tell us they are excited and ready to see changes in the summer.