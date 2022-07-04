CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Pool cleaning services in the Coastal Bend are in the middle of their busiest time of the year.

They’re testing pool water to make sure swimmers stay safe in the water.

“Like the last thing that you think is that your child will get poisoned,” said Dominique Brason, a mother of three.

Though, the CDC said it does happen.

According to a Morbidity and Mortality report. During 2015 to 2017 pool chemical injuries led to nearly 13,000 Emergency Department visits.

Brason said she takes her kids to public pools, and she expects the water to be regularly tested.

“DPD test, a drop test. This is more accurate,” said Wade Berry.

On this range several things are tested in the water including Chlorine, PH and Alkalinity.

Wade Berry, the owner of Wade in the Water Pool Services said balancing pool water using chemicals is important but there is a danger.

“Sometimes we have to add a high dosage of chlorine because of algae break and if someone gets in the water to soon, they can experience discomfort,” he said.

Too many chemicals can lead to pool poisoning and emergency room visits.

“Someone could encore a situation where they get nauseous, and they vomit,” Berry said.

Berry warns just because the water is clear doesn’t mean the water is properly balanced.

“Doing those request test, will minimize anyone getting sick,” said Berry.

Year round, Berry helps balance pool water, both commercial and residential. This way families can enjoy the summer time.