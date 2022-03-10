Young aneurysm survivor comes home after long recovery

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After spending the last three months fighting for his life in a hospital, a young boy from Agua Dulce is finally home.

Ninoy Hite,12, suffered an aneurysm in his classroom in December. He was immediately taken to Driscoll Children’s hospital, then transferred to a medical center in San Antonio via HALO flight.

Since then, his family has been flooded with support from his community.

Loved ones and neighbors raised money for Ninoy’s medical bills and helped with household tasks while Ninoy’s parents visited their son in the hospital.

Thanks to weeks of speech and physical therapy, Ninoy is now walking and speaking after his aneurysm left him in a near vegetative state.

The community will come together to welcome Ninoy back home at 10 a.m. on Friday.