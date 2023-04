CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County Emergency Services District No. 2 announced on their Facebook today that the Yorktown Mud Bridge will be reopened on Friday according to District 4 Councilman Dan Suckley.

The work to repair the damage sustained on the Mud Bridge began on Jan.23. They are now on their 57th working day of what is to be a 70-working-day project.

